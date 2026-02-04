Canada men's hockey updated the team's Olympic roster just over a week before competition begins at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. Sam Bennett will take the place of Anthony Cirelli due to an undisclosed injury. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Canada men's hockey replaces injured Anthony Cirelli with Sam Bennett on Olympic roster
