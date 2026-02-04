Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
SportsOlympics

Actions

Canada men's hockey replaces injured Anthony Cirelli with Sam Bennett on Olympic roster

Canada men's hockey replaces injured Anthony Cirelli with Sam Bennett on Olympic roster
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Canadian men's hockey player Sam Bennett celebrates with his teammates after defeating Team USA in overtime to win the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game at TD Garden on February 20, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Canada men's hockey replaces injured Anthony Cirelli with Sam Bennett on Olympic roster
Posted
and last updated

Canada men's hockey updated the team's Olympic roster just over a week before competition begins at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. Sam Bennett will take the place of Anthony Cirelli due to an undisclosed injury. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.