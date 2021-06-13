Boudia misses out, Schnell completes double on final night of Diving Trials

The U.S. Diving Trials concluded Sunday with another teenaged breakout performance, plenty of final-dive drama and a possible farewell to one of the greatest champions in the history of the sport. Both of the evening's finals, the men's 3m springboard and women's 10m platform, delivered moments fitting to close out a memorable meet. See all the highlights and results below.

Men's Springboard

Tokyo was not meant to be for David Boudia. The 32-year-old Olympic champion on platform hoped to pull off qualification for a fourth Games on the springboard (he switched disciplines in 2018 for safety reasons) but finished less than five points outside the top-two places, barely missing out on an individual spot at the Olympics. Having been forced to withdraw with injured partner Steele Johnson from the synchro springboard competition six days ago, Sunday's final was Boudia's only chance for qualification.

Boudia will be 35 by the time the next Olympic Trials take place in 2024. While he has not ruled out an attempt to qualify for the Paris Games, should he choose not to extend his career that far, he will retire as the most successful American diver of his generation and a perpetual inspiration to the next.

SEE MORE: U.S. Trials: 17-year-old Tyler Downs wins men's springboard

Tyler Downs is part of that next generation. The 17-year-old from the St. Louis area topped the competition with a final score of 1333.75, 14 points ahead of second-place finisher Andrew Capobianco. Downs and Capobianco entered the final round in fourth and sixth place, respectively, looking up at Boudia, Grayson Campbell and Rio 2016 synchro silver medalist Mike Hixon. But missed dives from all three leaders opened the door for Downs and Capobianco to both qualify for their first Olympics.

Capobianco now has a Tokyo double on his plate, having qualified with Hixon in the synchro springboard earlier in the week.

RESULTS

Tyler Downs, 1333.75 Andrew Capobianco, 1319.40 David Boudia, 1314.95 Michael Hixon, 1309.65 Briadam Herrera, 1309.55

Clinched Olympic spot

SEE MORE: U.S. Trials: Andrew Capobianco qualifies for second event

Women's Platform

Delaney Schnell secured a double of her own Sunday, winning the women's 10m platform competition at U.S. Trials two days after clinching the synchro event with partner Jessica Parratto (fourth in individual).

Schnell executed her five-dive list with poise and consistency, including the highest-scoring dive of the round (an 84.15 in round three), to earn the first Olympic spot.

SEE MORE: U.S. Trials: Delaney Schnell completes platform double

Behind Schnell, a duel for the second and final Olympic place went to the final dive between Katrina Young and Murphy Bromberg. Bromberg carried a 17-point lead into the last round of the competition, but missed her final dive and left Young with a golden opportunity to vault the former Texas Longhorn for the Olympic spot.

Young will return to the Olympics this summer, where she finished 13th in the event at Rio 2016.

RESULTS

Delaney Schnell, 1021.90 Katrina Young, 984.70 Murphy Bromberg, 981.75 Jessica Parratto, 973.75 Abigail Knapton, 930.30

Clinched Olympic spot

SEE MORE: U.S. Trials: Katrina Young rallies, makes 2nd Olympic team