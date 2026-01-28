Bea Kim focused on 'loving life to the fullest' during journey from spectator to Olympic halfpipe star

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inspired by witnessing Chloe Kim's historic gold medal run at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, halfpipe snowboarder Bea Kim has taken that spark and crafted it into a successful career as she prepares for her own Olympic debut at the Milan Cortina Games. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

