Tulsa family struggling to make ends meet after truck stolen

TULSA - A north Tulsa family is running out of options after someone stole their truck. The father said without what's inside, the family's future looks bleak.

Janna Wallis is closing at work Tuesday after opening in the morning.

"It's been kind of a hassle juggling one car with three kids and two jobs, and school," she said.

She's had to pickup extra hours to keep her family of five afloat.

"She has never had to do this. It feels wrong of me to put her in that position," said her fiance Aaron Eubanks.

They've been struggling to keep it together after someone stole their truck.

"This affects my career, it's a showstopper," he said.

It's not just any truck.

He's a military veteran who came home from Germany and had to start completely over.

Things had just started to turn around, he was starting to make more money and was even in school to become a welder when...

"I came out and looked over and instantly I was like you've got to be kidding me."

It was gone.

The truck and welding equipment his dad built with his bare hands for his new beginning.

"That showed me he believed I could do it."

It disappeared from its normal spot across the street, too large to fit in the driveway.

"As a welder helper, I was making anywhere between $1,200 to almost $3,000 a week."

Now making hundreds every other week at a nearby carwash, sharing his fiance's car.

"If we can't pay our bills we're going to be out of the house. We've already been evicted once because of it."

"It puts a strain on us," his fiance said.

And it puts graduation on hold.

Four months from a new career his school is trying to help.

"I mean it's devastating because you know the kid's doing everything he can to get through the program," said Director of Training and Tulsa Welding School Chris Schuler.

The school donating equipment to help him graduate as soon as he possibly can.

In the meantime Aaron said he'll do whatever it takes to support his family soon growing to six, except dignify the thieves with a response.

"He did more than just take a vehicle. He hurt a family."

Tulsa police confirmed that the truck has been reported stolen and officers haven't been able to locate it.

If you see it you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Learn how to help the family here.

