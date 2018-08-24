A neighborhood of tiny homes coming to Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE, OK (KJRH) - They're smaller than some apartments, and are just 18' across and 34' long. But the 544-square-foot tiny homes going up in Bartlesville are going to make a big difference for whoever moves in.

Arlando Parker, who designed the homes, says leases will vary in length, depending on the tenants' preferences, and price as well. He says rates will be determined by income, family size, and other variables.

The homes are one floor, with a living room, furnished kitchen, full bathroom, and two bedrooms. Parker says not an inch of space could be wasted in designing and building the homes, and the result is a small space that feels roomy enough to make yourself at home.

"People realize, 'I don't really need a big house to accomplish and feel comfortable in terms of my lifestyle,'" Parker said about his five tiny homes ready to open their doors. "You don't need a lot of space to carry on the basic chores of eating, cleaning, and cooking."

Parker has finished six homes thus far, but is waiting to open the model one until three more at the end of the block are also ready for their tenants. The five homes will be up for lease on September 1, but Parker has already had to cut down the waiting list to 30 people.