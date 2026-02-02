Oksana Masters headlines 2026 U.S. Paralympic Nordic skiing team
Prev
Next
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
At the 2022 Beijing Paralympics, the United States' (L-R) Oksana Masters, Sydney Peterson, Daniel Cnossen, Jake Adicoff, and Sam Wood won the country's first-ever Paralympic gold medal in the mixed 4x2.5km relay.
Posted
and last updated
Twelve athletes — including 10 Paralympic veterans — were named to the U.S. Paralympic Nordic Skiing team Feb. 2.
View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.