Pepperidge Farm Is Holiday-Ready With Its New Hazelnut Hot Cocoa Milano Cookies

If you’re ready to say goodbye to pumpkin spice and hello to holiday flavors, Pepperidge Farm’s latest cookie will have you daydreaming of snowy weather and Christmas carols.

Following the addition of Amaretto Hot Cocoa Milano cookies in 2020, the brand is now launching another hot cocoa flavor, but with a new twist. New Hazelnut Hot Cocoa Milano cookies pair nutty hazelnut with a milk chocolate hot cocoa flavor pressed between two cookies.

A Pepperidge Farm spokesperson tells Simplemost the limited-edition cookies will hit store shelves nationwide in October for around $4.89 per bag, while supplies last.

Pepperidge Farm

The new flavor is similar to the Amaretto Hot Cocoa Milano cookies, which featured dark chocolate and almond flavors between the cookies and first appeared in 2020.

If you were a fan of the amaretto hot cocoa flavor, don’t worry — it doesn’t appear that the new hazelnut flavor will be replacing them. While we can’t say for sure they’ll be in stores again, the amaretto flavor is listed on Pepperidge Farm’s website, which is usually a sign that it will still be around.

Other Milano cookies flavors have included Caramel Macchiato, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt and Toasted Marshmallow. If you still want to hold onto fall a bit longer, Pumpkin Spice Milano cookies are currently still in stores for a limited time and Pepperidge Farm also has soft-baked cookies in flavors like Caramel Apple and Pumpkin Cheesecake.

Other fall treats to get you to the holidays include pumpkin spice Goldfish, Pumpkin Spice Cheerios and Pumpkin Spice Oreos, which are back for the first time since 2017. You can also find fall-themed hot chocolate bombs in fun shapes, like these skull bombs filled with marshmallow or these shimmering skull cocoa bombs.

Of course, you can also make your own fall goodies. Try these pumpkin cookies with browned butter frosting from Betty Crocker, which will also make your kitchen smell like a crisp autumn day!

Are you ready for holiday flavors or still want fall to stick around a bit longer?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.