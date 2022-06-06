Beloved Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso maker is on sale on Amazon right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe is a versatile automatic coffeemaker. You can use it to make standard coffee or espresso in four sizes: Coffee is brewed in 5-ounce or 8-ounce amounts, and the espresso comes out in a single or double shot.

This smart coffeemaker promises to brew the perfect single-serve drink every time. It features Nespresso’s Centrifusion technology, which uses barcodes to create the best results, including smooth, flavorful crema that makes espresso-lovers swoon.

The Nespresso Vertuo features an extra-large 60-ounce water tank and a container that will hold 17 used capsules, which are recyclable. To recycle the aluminum capsules, you can order a free Nespresso recycling bag and fill it with used capsules — no need to clean them first. The bags have a pre-paid shipping sticker, and you can drop it off at one of 122,000 collection points (or just wherever you ship UPS packages).

The machine heats up within 15 seconds and has an automatic shutoff after nine minutes of inactivity to save energy.

Also included with the Nespresso Vertuo is the Nespresso Aeroccino3. This frother delivers velvety froth with one touch. You can use it for all types of milk and have creamy foam in seconds with no vibration or noise: Just pour milk in, put the cover on it and press the button.

With more than 11,800 ratings, the Nespresso Vertuo has an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5. Customers love the milk frother, the ease of use and the delicious-tasting coffee produced by their Nespresso Vertuo machines.

“Let’s start with the ease of use of this espresso machine,” wrote a reviewer named Jack, who shared some photos, including the one below. “You press the top coffee button and the machine warms up, the green light becomes steady and it’s ready to brew. Put in your favorite capsule and close the top lid and press the coffee button. Did I mention the motorized capsule lid? The lid opens and closes itself with a touch of the lever and disposes the capsules into its bin on the back of the machine.”

“Milk frother is even easier to use,” Jack added. “Just pour the milk in and press the button. Adding the froth of milk makes you feel like a real barista! You can totally make the same exact drinks as they make at Starbucks for the fraction of the cost. And the drinks are super strong depending on which intensities you choose.”

“Best coffee machine I’ve ever purchased,” wrote another reviewer. “This makes amazing coffee, you’ll never be disappointed.”

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe has a list price of $239.99 on Amazon, but two of the colors are currently marked down. You can get this coffee and espresso maker in Titan for $193.43, or in LE Matte Black for $202.23.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.