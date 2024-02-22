If you’re in the mood for some nostalgic television, Pluto TV has just added two brand-new channels to their free streaming service that will take you back to the ’80s.

The new “Murder She Wrote” and “Little House on The Prairie” channels include the full libraries of both shows, with episodes playing in chronological order, 24/7. Both channels are free and can be found on the Pluto TV app via a streaming device like a Roku or Amazon Fire TV Stick.

“Murder She Wrote” starred Angela Lansbury as mystery writer Jessica Fletcher. The series ran for 12 seasons, airing from 1984-1996, and followed Fletcher as she solved crimes.

Airing from 1974-1983, “Little House on the Prairie” followed the life of the Ingalls family in the 1800s American Midwest. Starring Michael Landon and Melissa Gilbert, the show aired for nine seasons.

Pluto TV

If you want to travel back in TV history even further, Pluto TV also has an “I Love Lucy” channel that streams the classic sitcom 24/7 for free.

The series aired for six years from 1951-1957, then again until 1960 with 13 one-hour specials called “The Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz Show.” The show was added to the Emmy Awards’ Hall of Fame in 1991.

AP Photo

You’ll also find channels filled with more recent programming like ’90s Kids, which has Nickelodeon shows like “Rugrats,” “Hey Arnold!,” “Kenan and Kel” and more.

For those that are just a bit younger, there’s also the Totally Teen channel streaming 2000s Nickelodeon favorites like “Zoey 101,” “iCarly” and “Victorious.”

You do not need an account or any login to watch the Pluto TV channels. Simply download the app, search through the guide or type in the name of a show or movie you’re looking for, then start streaming for free.

New ‘Murder She Wrote’ and ‘Little House on The Prairie’ channels streaming on Pluto TV originally appeared on Simplemost.com