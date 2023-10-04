Multiple victims reported in Massachusetts shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in Holyoke, Massachusetts, which is about 10 miles north of Springfield.

The Holyoke Police Department stated that there are multiple victims.

Police responded to the downtown area around 1 p.m. after getting multiple calls for help and notifications from ShotSpotter, which detects gunshots in an area.

People are being asked to avoid the area as police investigate.

It's unclear whether this was a random act or if a shooter has been taken into custody.

Holyoke is a small city in Hampden County with a population of about 40,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SEE MORE: Gun deaths among US children are rising rapidly

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com