Mountain Dew Released First-Ever Flamin’ Hot Soda

Mountain Dew has made a handful of changes to the original flavor of the years, but the latest arrival might be the most interesting one yet.

New Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot is, well, exactly what it sounds like. Pepsi and Cheetos teamed up to create the first-ever beverage combining the citrus flavors of Mountain Dew and the Cheetos Flamin’ Hot spice.

“As a brand, Dew has a rich history of experimenting with new flavors our fans love. We certainly had them in mind when we developed the Flamin’ Hot beverage,” Matt Nielsten, senior director of marketing, said in a press release. “This is one of our most provocative beverages yet, and we’re excited for Dew Nation to taste the unique blend of spicy and classic sweet citrus flavor of Mountain Dew.” The new flavor launched exclusively on Mountain Dew’s website on Aug. 31 and proved to be so popular that it sold out within an hour. A Mountain Dew representative could not confirm to Simplemost whether there will be another launch of the flavor, so if you didn’t get a chance to grab some, you may want to keep an eye out for it again just in case.

Mountain Dew

Believe it or not, Mountain Dew is 81 years old, so it’s no surprise the flavor has changed a bit over the years. We’ve seen everything from a holiday version with notes of cranberry and pomegranate to Baja Blast and a mystery flavor for Halloween.

There is also a raspberry lemonade version called Mountain Dew Spark, which is back again at Speedway stores nationwide for a limited time, and their newest permanent flavor is Major Melon. You will even soon be able to buy a boozy version of the soda that has 5% alcohol by volume.

If you’re only interested in Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot for the spice, though, there are plenty of snacks to tide you over in the meantime.

You can find the Flamin’ Hot heat in everything from Doritos to popcorn and even macaroni and cheese. You can also make your own Flamin’ Hot foods, like this bloody mary with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos on top or, since Thanksgiving will be here soon, how about this turkey covered in crushed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos?

Are you a fan of the Flamin’ Hot flavor?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.