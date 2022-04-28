Mother’s Day Gifts For Moms Who Love To Travel

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Moms can be famously hard to shop for — especially those who swear up and down that they don’t want or need anything for Mother’s Day (again). But for jet-setting moms who love to get out there and explore the world, you can present them with thoughtful gifts they didn’t even know they needed that will make their lives easier while traveling.

Check out a few of our favorite Mother’s Day gift ideas for moms who love to book last-minute flights, road-trip across the country, indulge on cruises and travel in style.

For Long Travel Days: Baseus Power Bank

There’s nothing worse than having a dead phone in the middle of a long travel day — especially when you need it for navigation, snapping photos or planning activities. Make sure Mom is always juiced up with a Baseus 30,000 mAh power bank, which is a fast and portable way to recharge a phone when there’s no electrical outlet nearby. This $40 battery pack is so popular, it has nearly 10,000 glowing reviews on Amazon.

“It is also convenient to take this power bank on the trips with us where (we) don’t have a lot of charging spots,” one happy traveler wrote. “Great purchase, highly recommended!”

For Getting Back Out There: COOLIFE Luggage Set

After two years spent mostly at home, your mom is likely itching to hit the road and start exploring again. But if her suitcases have seen better days, it’s time for a fresh start. You can match your mom’s luggage to her personality by choosing from more than a dozen colors with this COOLIFE luggage set, which starts at $189.99 for a three-piece set. The suitcases feature a hard shell exterior, plus spinner wheels and a sturdy handle for smooth rolling. With nearly 15,000 ratings on Amazon, the luggage has an impressive average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5, with customers raving about how lightweight and secure the suitcases are.

For Carry On-Only Trips: Vineyard Vines Dress

The savviest traveling moms can expertly pack for any trip using just a carry-on bag. This means they need versatile, lightweight outfits that can go from the beach to the museum to dinner and everywhere in between, like this Vineyard Vines women’s striped simple boatneck dress. Available for $128, the comfortable long-sleeve dress comes in a blue-and-white-striped pattern that is ideal for wearing on vacation.

For Airport Comfort: DUER Pants

It’s important to wear comfortable clothes while flying, especially on long-haul flights. And clothes that can go right from the airport to the first activity on the itinerary are even better, like these DUER No Sweat everyday pants. They look polished and professional, but they’re actually sweatpants, which make them perfect for long travel days. They’re also versatile enough to be dressed up or down, so they’re great for moms who like to pack light. For $135, you have your pick of black, green or off-white pants. (Dads can get in on the action, too, with their own pair of men’s No Sweat relaxed pants or jeans designed for movement.)

For Picnics And Trips To The Beach: ChappyWrap Blanket

For moms who love to take road trips, a cozy but durable blanket makes an ideal gift. They’re great for tossing in the back of the car and spreading out on the beach, or for staying warm around a campfire. ChappyWrap makes blankets in dozens of colors and patterns — and you can even make your own custom blanket just for Mom. At $135 a pop, they’re perfect for traveling because the unique blend of cotton, acrylic and polyester can stand up to repeated washing and won’t shrink or pill over time.

For Camping And Walking Tours: Chaco’s Paonia

Maybe your mom already owns a pair of super-comfy (and easily recognizable) Chaco sandals that she wears during hikes or walking tours. For cooler-weather trips where her toes might get chilly, consider the brand’s Paonia shoes, which strike the perfect balance between supportive, casual and stylish. There’s also a slip-on clog version that’s perfect for camping. Available starting at $80, these shoes are a “perfect walking shoe,” according to reviewers on Amazon.

For Planning A Staycation: Alfresco Cookbook

Even when she’s not traveling, your wanderlusting mom is likely dreaming about her next big trip — and cooking meals from all over the world in the meantime. The new “Alfresco: 125 Recipes for Eating & Enjoying Outdoors” cookbook is $35 and will come in handy for staycations, thanks to its gorgeous colorful photos and internationally inspired recipes, like spicy Thai steak salad with herbs and mango chile ice pops. This title will be released May 3, so if you pre-order a copy now, it’ll arrive just in time for Mother’s Day.

For Practical Layering: Corbeaux Seeker Hoody

Ideal for walking around outside all day or hiking through a national park, this Corbeaux base layer is not only soft and comfy, it’s also warm and dries quickly in case your mom works up a sweat while exploring. This hooded shirt is available in three colors (blue, lavender and black) for $139.

For Water-Centric Trips: Sperry’s Boat Shoes

If you know your mom is planning a lakefront retreat or a trip to the coast soon, nab her a pair of Sperry boat shoes for the journey. These classic shoes have a rubber sole and 100% leather, waterproof and stain-proof uppers, so they’re perfect for any trip involving water (or lots of walking!). And if she’s heading to colder climates, Sperry makes cute winter boots, too. With more than 2,000 reviews, Sperry’s boat shoes are incredibly comfortable and durable — and with a starting price of around $80 on Amazon, they won’t break the bank either.

For On-The-Go Style: A Leather Backpack

The perfect travel backpack is both functional and stylish. Enter: the Mari leather backpack from Parker Clay, which supports women in Ethiopia with every purchase. A bit of a splurge at $398, this bag is a sweet and indulgent gift for the mom who likes to travel in style. This bag can also pull double-duty as a diaper bag for moms (and dads!) with little ones in tow.

For Looking Put-Together: Klorane Dry Shampoo

Amazon

Dry shampoo can be a lifesaver, especially while traveling. From long flights to timezone changes to cramped accommodations, there isn’t always time for Mom to wash her hair. But Klorane’s beloved dry shampoo can help her look picture-ready in almost no time, thanks to its ultra-gentle formula. With nearly 5,000 reviews on Amazon, this product has an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5, with customers loving its convenient travel size and light scent. Nab a bottle on Amazon for $18.

For Outdoor Adventures: Houdini Jacket

Whether Mom loves to organize the family’s big annual ski trip or she’s more of a solo hiker, she needs the right gear for the job. Houdini’s women’s pace jacket comes in three fun colors (orange, green and black) and can be layered up or down, depending on the weather. For $350, this will soon become your mom’s favorite coat.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.