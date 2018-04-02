The top mistake we all make planning vacations

This is the time of year many of us are planning our spring and summer getaways.

So much to see, so little time.

So we try to squeeze it all in. We're all guilty of it: we want some rest and relaxation on vacation, but then we book tickets to the nearest theme park, go-kart tracks, the Eiffel Tower -- whatever is popular in the area

And we use Yelp and TripAdvisor to find the highest-rated restaurants, and join the one-hour plus waits for a table.

But that is often a bad idea, says a popular travel writer and chef. Anthony Bourdain, who currently hosts the CNN show "Parts Unknown," tells Money Magazine to "slow down" and "get off the beaten path."

Frenzied, expensive vacations

He has a name for the rushed vacations most Americans take: "frenzied compression."

Bourdain explains that this occurs when people try to take in everything a hot city or beach town has to offer. He says a frenzied pace will make you want a vacation after your vacation.

In addition, Money Magazine's report says your wallet will take a big hit if you hit the trendy spots.

For instance, it says:

Madame Tussaud's wax museum will set you back $63 a person.

The Kennedy Space Center: $50 a person.

Dinner in a trendy restaurant: $60 a person.

Bordain says you can spend hundreds of dollars trying to experience everything, though you'll really just end up with an empty wallet.

He suggests searching for small cafes and restaurants where the locals eat.

If you are trying to entertain the kids during an adventure, he suggests checking family travel websites like TravelBabbo and JetSet Family for activities that won't cost a fortune.

Bottom line: Bordain says slow down and try to eat and drink like a local. You will enjoy that vacation a lot more.

And that way you don't waste your money.

