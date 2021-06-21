The hottest deals for Amazon Prime Day this week

After a pandemic-delayed Prime Day in the fall of 2020, Amazon's biggest sale day of the year is back in June with more deals than ever.

Even better for shoppers, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy have announced sales of their own to compete with Amazon, and many of those sales are both in-store and online.

This is not Black Friday though. Unlike Black Friday, for instance, there were no preview ads, so you could not shop around for the best price on a new 65 inch 4K television.

That is the one downside of Amazon Prime Day; Amazon does not list the deals in advance, which gets shoppers to come back to the site again and again for 48 straight hours.

Biggest deals to expect this year

DealNews.com senior staff writer Julie Ramhold said to expect the best markdowns on all Amazon-related items. Plus, she said, look for markdowns on lots of household items, from Roomba vacs to more obscure things.

"We're used to seeing random home and garden items on sale, whether it's an egg cooker for the kitchen or rug for the living room or something like that," she said.

Among the hottest buys Deal News is finding for Prime Day 2021:

Save 40% on select Sony and JBL headphones

Save up to 40% on Amazon Basics products, including electronics, kitchen items, home essentials, furniture, pet items, and fitness gear

Take 25% off Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario and Luigi Editions

Save 38% on a smart bundle featuring the latest August smart lock and a 3rd-generation Echo Dot

Take up to 50% off Amazon Fire TV devices

Save up to 70% on Amazon Echo devices

Cut up to 50% off Fire tablets and accessory bundles

Save up to 40% on Ring and Kindle devices, and over 40% on Blink devices

The Verge has a more in-depth report on specific electronics gadgets, from fitness trackers to earbuds and laptops, with the biggest markdowns.

Set alerts for items you want

To catch the best bargains, you will want to check Amazon frequently. Some of the best deals are Lightning Deals that change hourly.

That gadget you want not at a great price yet? You can also set an email alert for specific items you want, such as a blender or certain television, and get alerted when that item goes on sale.

The sale is only for Amazon Prime customers, though. If you aren't a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial, then cancel on the 29th day so you aren't charged the $120 annual Prime fee.

With many in-demand items still in short supply, like bicycles, Ramhold said it makes a lot more sense ordering during Prime Day than waiting until back-to-school time.

Other retailers start holiday sales, too

One great thing about Amazon Prime Day is that even if you are not an Amazon Prime member and you have no plans to take part, competitors like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target are also planning sales of their own.

"They do normally pay attention to Prime Day," Ramhold said.

Best Buy is running a Prime Day of its own, with a 24 hour High Tech Flash Sale new for 2021. Target has scheduled Target Deal Days for three days this week, but with more of a focus on gifts and beauty items. Walmart is running a week-long Deals for Days sale, featuring big markdowns on home items and toys.

That way you don't waste your money.

