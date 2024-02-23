Save money on coffee without sacrificing your morning cup

Whether you order a latte from Starbucks or brew a pot of coffee at home, the costs of America’s favorite drink have been steadily rising over the past few years.

But there are ways to enjoy that morning cup without paying $6 or $7 for a large cup. At Fort Thomas Coffee, the atmosphere is warm, and the lattes are hot.

"The coffee is wonderful; the bakery items are wonderful," one customer said.

But owner Christine Smalley knows that many people can't afford a latte, Frappuccino, or croissant daily.

"it can get expensive when you add the almond milk, you go with full cream and other add-ons," Smalley said.

As a result, she makes sure her coffee shop offers plenty of less expensive options.

"Our basic drip coffee is a $2.50 cup of coffee. Tea is another economical way to go," she said.

And you don't need that extra large, or venti, size. You can get used to a smaller cup in just a few days.

More popular than water, the National Coffee Association reports Americans consume an estimated 440 million cups of coffee every day. That’s enough to fill more than four Olympic-sized swimming pools, with $110 billion spent on coffee every year.

Brew at home a few days a week and save

"You don't have to choose coffee or no coffee," said Jean Chatzky, CEO of HerMoney.com.

To cut back, Chatzky suggests you try out some cheaper drinks or decide to brew your coffee at home at least a couple of mornings a week. If you go that route, however, she says be careful not to bring expensive trends home with you, such as recurring subscriptions to expensive coffee pods.

"We don't understand that we have embarked on what is yet another subscription cost," she said.

Tiffany Terzak is the creator of the savings blog Don’t Waste the Crumbs.

Her top savings tips include:



Only brew as much as you need

Buy your beans wholesale

Shop around for deals

Refrigerate leftover coffee, then reheat the next day

"It shouldn't come with the guilt or an enormous price tag," Terzak said.

With moderation, you should be able to enjoy your coffee no matter where you are, whether it is at home or at a comfy shop like Ft. Thomas Coffee, where you can order up some caffeine with a side of community.

"Connection is what's really being served here," Smalley said, "We've created a place that feels like home."

That way you can enjoy your coffee, and meet up with neighbors, and you don’t waste your money.

