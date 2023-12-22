Great last-minute Christmas deals on "Super Saturday"

The clock is ticking for last-minute holiday shopping, but there is no need to stress this year because stores are slashing prices for one last blowout sale: Super Saturday on Dec. 23.

Ken Varda is the store director at a Meijer store, a regional chain that — like Walmart and Target — has filled their aisles and endcaps with some perfect last-minute gifts.

"We have a large variety of gifts," Varda said.

He suggests grabbing "pill" speakers or headphones for young people, tools for dad, and a marked-down handbag for mom.

"We have a variety of purses for that last-minute item," he said, "and they are 50% off this weekend."

If you're still shopping, you aren't alone. A new Shopify/Gallup surveyfound that 21% of men and 11% of women don't even start shopping until December.

"More than 158 million people shopped on Super Saturday last year," Taylor Kuether, editor for Simplemost Media and Don'tWasteYourMoney.com, said. "It is Black Friday for procrastinators."

She says Super Saturday is the shopping nickname given to the final Saturday before Christmas when retailers prepare for a big in-person rush.

"They're offering very steep discounts that you might not have found earlier in the month," Kuether said.

What to look for on Super Saturday

She says shoppers plan to gift a wide range of products — with clothes, gift cards, and toys at the top of the list. Still, there are some last-minute drawbacks of shopping on Saturday.

"Inventory might be low," she said. "So, I would say get there early."

With crowds expected, though, she says you should have a plan in place. If you want to finish up quickly, Kuether suggests a gift card bundle. She also has a hint for Sam's and Costco members.

"Warehouse clubs sell packs of gift cards, and you can get them at a steep discount," she said.

The only difference from Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and all the other recent sales is that Super Saturday is in-store only: it's generally too late to order online for Christmas Day.

But this way, you don't have to worry about running out of time, and you don't waste your money.

