Top picked cars of 2024

TULSA, Okla. — Buying a new car can be stressful and expensive. But armed with expert information, it doesn’t have to be. Every year, Consumer Reports buys and tests about 50 new cars, measuring everything from performance to fuel economy to how easy it is to install a child seat.

So, if you’ve been waiting to make that big purchase, Consumer Reports is here to help with its annual must-see list of the top new cars of the year.

Consumer Reports’ auto testing team puts every car it buys through more than 50 tests, comparing 250 models for owner satisfaction and reliability to determine the year’s Top Picks.

This year, the top 10 includes vehicles with a variety of powertrains. There are four hybrids, three plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (or PHEVs), and one EV. That’s significant because it shows how the market shifted toward electrification and confirms that these models can best compete with gas-only competitors.

The results for 2024:

The Toyota RAV4 Prime takes everything drivers love about the super-popular RAV4 and adds the benefits of a plug-in hybrid, which provides 42 miles of electric-only driving before the gasoline motor kicks in. CR found that the Prime is quieter and smoother than the standard RAV4, and it’s quicker. The Prime went 0 to 60, a full two seconds faster than the gas-only model.

Another standout is a Toyota SUV. The three-row Highlander Hybrid has critical safety features, solid predicted reliability, and excellent fuel economy at 35 miles per gallon overall.

From Subaru, the Forester and redesigned Crosstrek are also top picks. Both have secure handling, good fuel economy, and a wide range of active safety features.

The redesigned Toyota Prius added more horsepower and performance, plus the availability of all-wheel drive. And the plug-in Prius Prime provides 39 miles of pure electric driving, with 43 miles per gallon when the hybrid engine kicks in.

If you’re looking for a truck, the Ford Maverick and Maverick Hybrid provide much of the functionality of a pickup at a fraction of the size and cost. CR found both versions of the Maverick offer impressive maneuverability and a roomy crew cab interior.

If reliability is top on your list, it’s hard to do better than the Toyota Camry Hybrid. It received top marks in CR’s reliability data, performed well in our fuel-economy tests, got 610 miles per tank of gas, and earned a sky-high road test score in our on-track evaluations.

The BMW X5 and X5 plug-in hybrid are CR’s top luxury SUV choices. Both versions feature immaculate cabins and offer a premium driving experience.

If you’re looking for a sporty drive that also gives you a bang for your buck, CR said the Mazda3 is a stand-out. With 191 horsepower, its engine packs more punch than most rivals, and the vehicle has an impressively premium interior for the price.

CR’s top pick for an all-electric vehicle is the Tesla Model Y. Like most EVs, it has quick acceleration, but the Y shines with responsive steering, frequent over-the-air updates, and access to Tesla’s extensive Supercharger network.

