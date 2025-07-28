New child safety seat rules for side-impact crashes

TULSA, Okla. — Tougher safety rules are on the way for car seats, focusing on dangerous side-impact crashes.

The goal: better crash protection for your little one.

For years, child car seat manufacturers have made claims about side-impact protection, but there has been no industry standard to support them.

Soon, that will change with a new federal rule requiring new seats to be crash tested in a simulated side-impact collision.

Consumer Reports Auto Safety Expert, Emily A. Thomas, PhD said, “Previously, the car seat regulations were only looking at frontal impact protection. But now they've been updated to also focus on side impact protection, which is great because we know that there is a high risk of injury and fatality with side crashes.”

Although the exact date when the new regulation will take effect is still undecided, there is good news for parents: the new regulation doesn't require a new car seat. Your current car seat is already tested to a strict standard and will keep your child safe.

Consumer Reports conducts independent crash testing for car seats that goes beyond the federal standard. They also test how easy each seat is to use and how well it fits in various cars.

Shopping for a new seat?



Check the seat's packaging or the company’s website to see if it has been tested with the new side-impact standard.



The Clek brand's "Liing" car seat is Consumer Reports’ 2025 top pick for infant car seats, and it complies with the new safety standard, according to the manufacturer.



CR says you can ensure your child's safety for every car ride by routinely checking the car seat installation to ensure it is snug and tight, and by making sure they're properly harnessed.

You can also periodically check for car seat recalls https://www.nhtsa.gov/recallshere.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

