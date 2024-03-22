How to get rid of unwanted subscriptions

TULSA, Okla. — Take a close look at your credit card bill. Maybe you’ll find a few surprises in the form of forgotten monthly subscriptions. If you’re tired of paying for those you no longer use but can’t quite figure out how to cancel, you’re not alone.

Consumer Reports has ways to find and cancel unwanted subscriptions.

First, divide and conquer. Identify all your subscriptions. Check your credit card statements for recurring payments.

One easy way to do this is to use a subscription tracking tool, such as Rocket Money or OneMain Trim, which finds and then helps you cancel subscriptions you no longer want.

Second, opt-out. For example, to see a list of apps you’re currently paying for through Apple Pay, open the app store on your phone, click “account,” then “subscriptions.” From there, click cancel on those you’re done with. These steps are similar to those used in the Google Play store.

Finally, get organized and keep track of discounted or free trial periods. When you cancel, sometimes you get a “don’t go” offer for a free extension or discount. If you accept, set a calendar alert two or three days before the promotion's end date. The same goes for any free trial subscription you might sign up for.

Setting an alert for when you need to cancel will help you manage multiple trials at a time, and your future self will thank you.

If you want to take your digital housecleaning a step further, check out Permission Slip by Consumer Reports. It’s a free app that lets you control what data you share with companies you do business with.

It could soon be easier to end unwanted subscriptions. Last year, the Federal Trade Commission proposed a “click-to-cancel” provision that would require companies to let customers cancel subscriptions as easily as they could sign up. Consumer Reports will keep you posted if that becomes law.

