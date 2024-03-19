Foods that may promote better sleep

TULSA, Okla. — There are a few good sleep basics, such as going to bed and getting up at the same time each day, avoiding screens at least one hour before bed, and keeping your bedroom cool.

But Consumer Reports said there’s a sleep remedy you might have overlooked, and it’s eating the right foods.

1 in 3 adults don’t get the recommended amount of sleep. But there’s more and more evidence pointing to a possible solution that better sleep may come from a better diet.

Studies seem to suggest a diet with a lower glycemic index. One that is low in saturated fat and added sugars and high in fiber.

There is evidence that plant-based diets, such as the Mediterranean diet, can improve sleep in various ways.

What should you eat? More fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and healthy fats from foods like avocados and nuts.

Higher fruit and vegetable consumption means a greater intake of beneficial antioxidant compounds called polyphenols, which can reduce inflammation, improve heart health and help your body relax.

Now, let’s talk about fiber. Along with helping to regulate blood sugar levels, fiber also contributes to a healthy gut microbiome, which is thought to help regulate circadian sleep rhythms. The gut is also involved with making serotonin, which promotes better mood and is involved in sleep regulation.

You’ll sometimes see sensational studies about certain miracle foods that can help you sleep better. But it’s wise not to focus on single foods. The best strategy is to think about improving your diet as a whole for both your health and your sleep.

It turns out that the reverse is equally true. Alongside the usual suspects, like alcohol and caffeine, foods like red meat, sweets, and refined carbohydrates can interfere with a good night’s sleep.

