Consumer Reports: What to buy in December 2022

If you feel like you’ve missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings, Consumer Reports says don’t fret. These seasonal sales often extend into the month of December, so you can save money and check things off that long gift list just in time to sit back and enjoy the holidays.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year … to cash in on sales! Consumer Reports tracked 35 products that typically get the deepest discounts in December, including popular gift items like headphones, smart speakers, and tablets. Here are the top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

Dazzle the ears with a new pair of high-end headphones. CR spotted these Sony wireless Earbuds for $228 at Amazon.

Next, give the gift that’ll perk up the morning of any coffee lover. The Cuisinart Drip Coffee Maker is $139.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond. CR says the appliance is very versatile, brewing K-Cups and drip coffee, and is built to last.

Surprise your loved one with a brand-new tablet. CR has seen the Apple iPad Pro for $799.99 at Best Buy, a significant discount on a high-end Apple product.

And then there are gifts for the more practical types, like the stick vac by Tineco for $349.99 at Amazon. This high-end cordless modelstick-vac cleaned up in CR’s vacuum tests.

And finally, if you’re still using an early-generation smart speaker, now might be the best time to upgrade. The Amazon Echo 4th generation is $59.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. CR’s testers say the sound quality is much improved over previous models. You might even notice the difference when you play your favorite holiday carols.

CR says other small appliances, electronics, and fitness equipment will be on sale through the end of the month, but inventory could vary due to persistent supply chain and delivery problems.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --