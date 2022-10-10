Beware of flood-damaged cars

After Hurricane Ian, the next big flood could be a wave of water-logged vehicles headed for a used car lot near you.

Those cars can come with a boatload of expensive problems.

Selling flood-damaged vehicles without disclosing the damage is illegal in most states.

But, that doesn't mean it won't happen according to Consumer Reports Auto Editor, Jon Linkov, "Too often, when an insurance company declares a flood-damaged car a total loss, that information isn't communicated to potential buyers."

Consumer Reports found some flood-damaged vehicles sold with clean titles. This means the flood-damaged car could easily find its way back into the used-car market.

If a car doesn't carry maximum insurance, flood damage may not be disclosed on the car's title.

Consumer Reports says to get a mechanic to do a thorough inspection before you buy and look for these signs of flood damage.

"The first thing you want to do is come over to the front of the car,” Linkov advises, “Inhale and see if there's any kind of moldy or musty smell. If you have that you definitely walk away from the car."

Some other things you can do:

pop up the trim panel on the side of the door

is the carpet is dirty? is there sediment or rust?

check the door pockets

look for sediment or stones that came in when water entered the car then stayed behind when it drained away.

pop off some of the caps and covers for seat bolts.

if these are scratched up, or look rusted, that's a clue the seat was taken out so it could air dry.

don't forget to look at where the spare tire is kept

does it smells musty or moldy... and look for rust on exposed screws and tools like the jack and jack stand

another area to check: the back of the engine bay

if there is a flood line showing water came in then receded walk away from that vehicle.



And, while often helpful, Consumer Reports cautions vehicle history reports are no guarantee that a car problem free. So, even if you're hundreds of miles away from a flood-damaged area if you're selling a vehicle right now be aware that buyers may be wary. You may want to consider having a mechanic inspect your car before you put it up for sale so you can present potential buyers with "a clean bill of health."

