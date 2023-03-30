Watch Now
Minnesota town evacuates after train carrying ethanol derails

A BNSF Railway train derailed, causing a fire and prompting evacuations in the town of Raymond.
Posted at 9:27 AM, Mar 30, 2023
The Federal Railroad Administration is assisting with a BNSF Railway derailment in Raymond, Minnesota, forcing some nearby residents to evacuate. 

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said no injuries have been reported. He added that the train was carrying ethanol at the time of the derailment. 

BNSF Railway said the derailment was reported at 1:02 a.m. local time Thursday.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said in a news release residents with a half-mile of the derailment have been evacuated. As of 5 a.m. local time, officials said a fire was not contained and it was advising non-residents to stay away from Raymond. 

The town has a population of 782 residents. 

