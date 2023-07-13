McDonald’s is giving away free fries for National French Fry Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

McDonald’s is celebrating National French Fry Day by offering up free fries to customers all day long!

You can get a free any size order of McDonald’s fries for free today, July 13 — no purchase necessary. Simply download McDonald’s app and place an order for whatever size you’d like (though you might as well get a large!).

The deal is good on July 13 only and is limited to one offer per person per visit. While you don’t need to make a purchase, you will have to download the app and create an account to place your order. Find the “FREE any size Fries, no purchase necessary” option under the Deals section. You can get the fries through a mobile order, add it to a delivery, or use the deal at the restaurant.

If you do want to make a purchase to go along with your fries, you may want to consider McDonald’s new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry, which will only be around for a bit longer.

The McFlurry blends what McDonald’s says are “strawberry flavored clusters” and “crispy, buttery” shortbread cookies with vanilla soft-serve ice cream.

Do you really just want more French fries? You can also score free fries from Wendy’s this week as well.

The deal is good for any size of Wendy’s Hot & Crispy Fries with any purchase through the fast food chain’s app. You’ll see an offer under the coupons category in the app that you’ll need to click on. Just place your order and the free fries are yours. You can also scan the coupon at the restaurant or in the drive-thru if you’d rather not place an online order.

If you can only get to Wendy’s in the morning before 10:30 a.m. — or just prefer the seasoned potatoes the chain serves up for breakfast — the coupon also lets you get those for free instead. You can pair them with a breakfast sandwich or coffee.

You will need to make a purchase to get the free fries from Wendy’s. The deal goes until July 16, though, so you have a few more days to take advantage of this deal. It’s good one time only.

Happy National French Fry Day!

