Mass shootings continue over Fourth of July holiday

Over the Fourth of July holiday, there has been no respite from gun violence.

It was a terrifying scene on the streets of Philadelphia when a heavily armed gunman in a bulletproof vest opened fire, killing five people and wounding two boys. One victim was chased into his home and shot to death there.

Police pursued the man as he continued to shoot.

"I thank God our officers were here on scene and responded as quickly as they did," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. "They showed up. I can't even describe the level of bravery and courage that was shown."

Police say the 40-year-old suspect was armed with an AR-type rifle, a handgun and multiple magazines. They found at least 50 shell casings across an eight-block area.

"The way it was described to me is that once he was cornered in the alley, the officers gave him commands to show his hands," Outlaw said. "They were able to get him into custody that way, without further incident."

A second person who may have returned fire at the suspect is in custody.

In Fort Worth, Texas, shots were fired into a crowd of hundreds, after a neighborhood Independence Day celebration had ended.

"A little before midnight, just before July 4, we had a shooting," Capt. Shawn Murray of the Fort Worth Police Department said. "It appears we had multiple victims that were shot."

Police confirmed three people were killed, and eight others were wounded. Victims were taken to local hospitals by ambulance or private vehicles.

A day earlier, two people were killed and 28 others were wounded in gunfire at a neighborhood block party in Baltimore.

The motives in all of these shootings are unclear.

