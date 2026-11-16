James Bond is a character created by the British journalist and novelist Ian Fleming in 1953. He is the protagonist of the James Bond series of novels, films, comics and video games.

Fleming wrote twelve Bond novels and two short story collections that became the basis for the first movies. The iconic films are part of the public lexicon and over the years multiple actors stepped into Bond’s role, some to more acclaim than others.

In November 2026, Robert Pattinson became the latest actor announced to play the role.

How does he compare to the previous actors to play the iconic spy?

Sean Connery became the first actor to play Bond.

Matt Sayles/ASSOCIATED PRESS BBC says Scottish actor Sean Connery, who played James Bond in seven movies, has died at the age of 90. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

Relatively unknown at the time, the amateur weightlifter appeared in a few British films before being cast. Bond creator Ian Fleming didn’t think Connery fit the role, but later told an author writing about Bond that he couldn’t imagine anyone else in the role.

Connery starred in seven films from 1962 to 1983, with two other actors playing the role during a break in his films:



Dr. No (62)

From Russia with Love (63)

Goldfinger (64)

Thunderball (65)

You Only Live Twice (67)

Diamonds Are Forever (71)

Never Say Never Again (83)

The American Film Institute ranked Bond, as portrayed by Connery, as the third-greatest hero in cinema history.

David Niven stared as Bond in one film:



Casino Royale (67)

Fleming originally preferred Niven as Bond, saying he reflected Bond’s ‘dapper character.’ This film looked at an older Bond, retired and aware of ‘another Bond’ using the name and 007 designation.

George Lazenby also filled Bond’s tuxedo for just one film:

BOB DEAR/AP File - In this January 10, 1969 file photo, Sean Connery's replacement as James Bond, George Lazenby is pictured with British actress Diana Rigg. The two are captured during takes of "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" at Schilthorn near Muerren, Switzerland. Though the Australian actor never played Bond again following disagreements with producers, his one outing is considered one of the best. The film's ending is perhaps the most memorable in the entire Bond series. The upcoming new Bond film "Spectre" starring Daniel Craig has its World Premiere on Monday Oct. 26, 2015, in London. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (69)

Lazenby’s performance led to a New Star of the Year nomination at the Golden Globes.

He is considered by many critics to be the worst Bond, but some critics say that is just in comparison to Connery. They said Lazenby resembled the literary character more than other actors.

Roger Moore starred in a series of James Bond films in the 70s and 80s:

Stuart Wilson LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 22: Sir Roger Moore meets fans and signs copies of his book 'Bond on Bond' at HMV, Oxford Street on October 22, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

Live and Let Die (73)

The Man with the Golden Gun (74)

The Spy Who Loved Me (77)

Moonraker (79)

Octopussy (83)

A View to a Kill (85)

Moore, best known for television projects ‘The Saint’ and ‘The Persuaders,’ tended to play debonair playboys. Scripts written for his Bond films incorporated Moore’s strengths into the role adding more humor to the character.

By the release of his final Bond film Moore became the oldest actor to play the role at age 57, he later said in interviews he felt ‘a bit long in the tooth’ shooting that film.

Timothy Dalton took over the role in 1986.

B. WALTON/ASSOCIATED PRESS The new James Bond Timothy Dalton arrives at the Amsterdam's Tuschinski Theater with co-star Maryam D'Abo for the European premiere of the James Bond film, "The Living Daylight" Tuesday, July 7, 1987 in Amsterdam. (AP Photo/B. Walton)

He starred in two films:



The Living Daylights (87)

License to Kill (89)

Dalton’s Bond veered into more serious tones, less humor in the role and more emphasis on the deadly aspects of his character. Critics mixed on his portrayals and litigation over licensing brought his time as Bond to an end before a third film could be shot.

Pierce Brosnan, originally considered in the 80s, became Bond in the 90s.

FRANKA BRUNS/ASSOCIATED PRESS ** FILE ** Irish actor Pierce Brosnan is shown in Berlin in this Feb. 1, 2007, file photo. A paparazzi is suing Pierce Brosnan for assault, battery and negligence, claiming the "James Bond" actor shoved him in a Malibu parking lot. Robert Rosen said he was taking photos of Brosnan on Oct. 26, when "suddenly and without warning," the 54-year-old actor struck him in the chest, causing "severe physical and emotional pain and injuries, including bruised ribs." The lawsuit, filed Monday, Dec. 10, 2007, in Los Angeles Superior Court, claims Rosen wasn't chasing Brosnan and didn't invade his privacy. (AP Photo/Franka Bruns, file)

He starred in four films between 1994 and 2004:



GoldenEye (95)

Tomorrow Never Dies (97)

The World Is Not Enough (99)

Die Another Day (02)

Many critics saw Brosnan as the quintessential Bond in appearance and charm. His films also marked producers toning down misogynistic aspects of Bond’s characterizations. Critics described him as more like the literary character than Roger Moore and less dark than Timothy Dalton.

Daniel Craig took over James Bond in 2005.

Francois Duhamel Daniel Craig stars as James Bond in Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures/Columbia Pictures/EON Productions action adventure SKYFALL.

He starred in five films before signing off in 2021:



Casino Royale (06)

Quantum of Solace (08)

Skyfall (12)

Spectre (15)

No Time to Die (21)

Many fans initially boycotted the idea of Craig as Bond, saying he did not fit the tall, dark and suave image of the character. When his first film as Bond came out, fans, critics and former Bond actors praised his characterization of the spy.

Fans online are sharing excitement and dismay over the latest actor to be cast as James Bond.

Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP FILE - Robert Pattinson appears at the premiere for the film "Primetime" during the London film festival in London on Oct. 11, 2026.

Robert Pattinson's first film is expected to be released in 2027.