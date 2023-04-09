Man shot multiple times on 41st and Garnett

TULSA, Okla — Police are responding to a shooting on East 41st street and South Garnett Road.

Police say a 36-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and was sent to the hospital for his injuries.

"EMSA arrived really fast, scooped him up, hauled him to St. Francis, he had a collapsed lung, immediately went into surgery. The doctors gave his prognosis that he’s gonna live, ” Sgt. Chris Chomosh said.

Police are still looking for a suspect. If you saw the shooting or have any information please call crimestoppers 918-596-COPS.

