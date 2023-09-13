Man dies from rare infection after eating raw oysters

Texas health officials revealed a man died after contracting Vibrio vulnificus after eating raw oysters.

The man, who was between 30 and 40 years old, had underlying health conditions that predisposed him to the bacterial infection, according to the Galveston County Health District.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 100 people in the U.S. die every year from vibriosis.

The infection usually occurs when a person consumes raw or undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters, that have the bacteria, which naturally lives in warm coastal waters.

SEE MORE: Flesh-eating bacteria now blamed for deaths in 2 states

"Because of unusually warm ocean temperatures this year, the number of vibrio infections in the United States is increasing," the Galveston County Health District warned.

About 80% of infections occur between May and October, the CDC notes, because of the warmer water.

Symptoms of vibriosis include diarrhea, stomach cramping, vomiting, fever, and blistering lesions. The CDC says most people with a mild case of vibriosis recover after about 3 days. However, those with preexisting conditions could have more severe outcomes.

"If you experience any of the previously mentioned symptoms after consuming undercooked shellfish such as oysters and clams, or after recreating in coastal areas, please consult with your doctor," the Galveston County Health District said.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com