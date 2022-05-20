Lowe’s Memorial Day sale has $2 mulch and garden soil for $2.29

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re looking to get a head-start on summertime gardening and outdoor activities, Lowe’s Memorial Day sale is already here, offering up deals on everything from plants and mulch to patio sets and even ceiling fans.

While it is a Memorial Day sale, most of the items are only on sale through May 25, the Wednesday before Memorial Day. Some items, however, are on sale through Memorial Day weekend, so be sure to check the sale dates if you plan on purchasing an item at a later date.

Take a look at some of the items you’ll find in Lowe’s Memorial Day sale.

Scotts Color Enhanced Mulch

Regularly priced at $4.28, Scotts Color Enhanced Mulch is on sale for $2, for a savings of $2.28. The mulch comes in black, deep brown or red and each bag covers 1.5 cubic feet.

The mulch helps soil retain moisture and naturally prevents weeds, all while adding color to your landscape. With nearly 800 reviews, the mulch has a total rating of 3.5 stars out of 5, with 49% of customers giving it a full 5 stars and 11% giving it 4 stars. While some people weren’t happy with the size of the mulch pieces and others say it loses some color when it rains, most say it freshens up their flowerbeds.

“This mulch is excellent,” one reviewer wrote. “It makes all the flowers around it pop, making it great contrast to your garden! I highly recommend it!”

Miracle-Gro All-Purpose Soil

If you’ll be planting some flowers or a garden this summer, consider picking up a .75-cubic-foot bag of Miracle-Gro All Purpose Soil, which is currently marked down to $2.29 from the regular price of $4.58.

The soil feeds plants for up to three months and improves existing soil. It can be used with annuals, perennials and vegetables, as long as they’re in the ground, as the soil is not intended for potted plants.

Kobalt Brushless Handheld Cordless Electric Leaf Blower

Useful for spring, summer and fall clean-ups, this Kobalt Brushless Handheld Cordless Electric Leaf Blower is on sale for $120, a savings of $30.

Compact and lightweight, the leaf blower only weighs 5.4 pounds and comes with a 4.0Ah battery. It has an air speed of 120 MPH, an ergonomic structure for easy use and the brushless motor means it doesn’t have the noise, smell and hassle of a gas-powered motor.

With nearly 500 reviews, the leaf blower has an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5, with 71% of customers giving it a full 5 stars. One customer who gave it 5 stars says it is lightweight yet powerful.

“Perfect size and power for cleaning up leaves and debris on our deck areas and dog run,” they wrote. “It’s easy to use and the variable power button (with an option to lock in place on full power) is perfect. The charge also lasts quite awhile, definitely long enough to get the job done. I love the fact that it’s lightweight, easy to handle and yet still powerful.”

3-Piece White Wicker Bistro Patio Set

Lowe's You’ll save $50 on this Masterbuilt Digital Electric Smoker, priced at $229. The smoker is great for beginners, as you simply have to plug it in, set the digital controls and it’s all set to cook. Reaching a temperature of up to 275 degrees Fahrenheit, the smoker has a side wood chip loader and includes four smoking racks, a water bowl to add moisture and flavor, and a removable drip pan to catch food drippings. Samsung Built-in Dishwasher Lowe's If you’re looking to update your appliances, this Samsung 24-in Built-In Dishwasher is on sale for $649, a savings of $150. The dishwasher comes in black, white or stainless steel and has a heavy-duty cycle and advanced wash system for cleaning pots and pans. It includes an adjustable rack so you can make room for dishes of varying sizes and shapes. With nearly 800 reviews, the dishwasher has an average rating of 3.8 stars out of 5, with 55% of customers giving it a full 5 stars and 14% of reviews giving it 4 stars. Ring Security Wireless 8-Piece Kit Lowe's If you don’t have a home security system, this Ring Security Wireless 8-Piece Kit is on sale for $187, a savings of $62.50. The security system features a keypad with emergency buttons to quickly request police, fire or medical response, plus you can get notifications when doors or windows are opened or when motion is detected at your home. If you integrate cameras, you can also check out what’s happening around your home from your phone or tablet. Lowe’s notes that this kit is a bestselling product, and many reviews say that it’s worth purchasing for the peace of mind it brings. Happy summertime shopping!

