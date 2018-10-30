Ask Dr. Joe: Sweetie the Yorkie Terrier

Our veterinarian Dr. Joe Landers stopped by 2 Works for You to answer your pet questions.

He brought along Sweetie, a five-week-old Yorkie Terrier.

My puppy always wants to drink water. Is that normal?

What are some reasons my dog eats dirt?

My pitbull puppy has a fat stomach, but I can see his ribs. Is that normal?

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: