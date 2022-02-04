New York couple builds igloo in freezing temperatures

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Bone-chilling temperatures provided the perfect weather for Theresa Rojek and Jeff Brown to build an igloo in the backyard of their North Buffalo, New York home.

"I always wanted to build one," Brown said.

Brown is a mechanical engineer and Rojek is a software engineer. They first tried to build an igloo last year.

"That was our prototype," Rojek said.

According to Brown, the idea came up because of COVID.

"It started when the whole pandemic hit. I thought, 'This is a bummer, lets do something where people can come and gather. We're outdoors, we can have fun, have a campfire,'" he said.

The structure is sixteen feet across and about eight feet high. They incorporated ice windows. It took them a week, working nights and weekends, to complete.

They have a campfire set up inside.

The large igloo can accommodate several people inside.

This story was originally reported by Mike Randall on wkbw.com.

