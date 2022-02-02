Groundhog Day 2022: Will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow?

All eyes will be on Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning as the town holds its annual Groundhog Day celebration.

At about 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, groundhog "Punxsutawney Phil" will emerge from his burrow at "Gobbler's Knob." Members of the Inner Circle of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club will then consult with Phil and determine whether the animal saw his shadow.

According to tall tale tradition, if Phil has seen his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter. If he does not see his shadow, the region will get to celebrate an early spring.

According to History.com, the tradition in Punxsutawney dates back to 1887.

Regardless of Phil's forecast on Wednesday, most of the U.S. is in for a wintry remainder of the week. An intense winter storm is currently bearing down on the Midwest, and well over a dozen states are projected to experience icy temperatures in the days ahead.

According to CNN, more than 90 million people are currently under a winter storm warning.