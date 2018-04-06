Get FREE cold brew coffee at Dunkin' Donuts today

If you've never tried cold brew coffee, now is your chance! If you love cold brew coffee, today is your day to get some for free!

Dunkin' Donuts is giving away free 3.5-ounce samples of their cold brew on Friday (April 6) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while supplies last.

What is cold brew? It's a special blend of coffee that is crafted by hand in small batches and steeped in cold water for 12 hours. The result is sweeter, almost reminiscent of dark chocolate and smooth and bold.

Get more info about Friday's freebie here.