Get FREE cold brew coffee at Dunkin' Donuts today

Freeze Warning issued April 6 at 4:12AM CDT expiring April 7 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Alfalfa, Atoka, Blaine, Bryan, Canadian, Cleveland, Coal, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grant, Harper, Hughes, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Major, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Seminole, Woods, Woodward
If you've never tried cold brew coffee, now is your chance! If you love cold brew coffee, today is your day to get some for free!
Dunkin' Donuts is giving away free 3.5-ounce samples of their cold brew on Friday (April 6) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while supplies last.
What is cold brew? It's a special blend of coffee that is crafted by hand in small batches and steeped in cold water for 12 hours. The result is sweeter, almost reminiscent of dark chocolate and smooth and bold.