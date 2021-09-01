Dogs rescued from Hurricane Ida zone find homes in Florida

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — While Louisiana and Mississippi continue to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, some steps were taken before the storm to keep hundreds of animals safe.

Merrick, Riley, and Geneva were among the dozens of dogs rescued from the storm zone and taken to Suncoast Animal League in Palm Harbor, Florida. Now, all three are hoping to find a new home.

"I can't even tell you what they've been through these past few days," said Rick Chaboudy, who runs Suncoast Animal League.

Suncoast Animal League took in 39 dogs from the storm zone ravaged by Hurricane Ida. Most are already in foster homes around Pinellas County.

"These dogs are so resilient. They've amazed us at everything they've gone through," Chaboudy said. "The trips, time spent in cages, things like that. To come out happy, wagging their tails — just glad to be here, basically."

While some dogs found and rescued after Ida could be heading to Pinellas in the days ahead, others didn't have owners and were already in shelters.

"By taking them, not only are we saving their lives, but we are also making room so they can take in the dogs that are found as strays and such during the aftermath of the event," Chaboudy said.

The dogs can't be adopted until after they've been spayed or neutered, but Suncoast Animal League said so many people have already said they want to help.

"They are watching the devastation that's going on. We are too. And then you look at these guys and think, 'Wow, 24-48 hours ago; they could have been in the middle of all that," Chaboudy said.

To find out more about adopting a dog, visit the Suncoast Animal League's website.

This story was originally published by Erik Waxler on Scripps station WFTS in Tampa, Florida.