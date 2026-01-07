A healthy twist on a family classic: Escarole and bean soup

The new year is a good time to lean into comfort that also feels nourishing. Some of the best meals are the ones that have been simmering in families for generations, offering both familiarity and balance in a single bowl.
Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise is doing just that, sharing a healthy twist on her family’s escarole and bean soup. The vegetarian dish is packed with nutrients and plant-based protein, proving that traditional recipes can still fit perfectly into a fresh start.
Escarole and Bean Soup
Ingredients
- 2 large carrots
- 2 ribs of celery
- 1 small yellow onion
- 6 cloves garlic
- 2 -15 ozcans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- 1-2 large, bushy head (s) of escarole
- 8-10 cups of vegetable or chicken broth
- 1 tbsp olive oil or avocado oil for cooking
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- Garnish: Extra virgin olive oil, grated pecorino romano cheese
Instructions
- Wash and peel the carrots.
- Mince the carrots, celery, and onion into a small, even dice.
- Place a large stockpot over low–medium heat and add the olive oil.
- Once the oil is warm, add the carrots, celery, and onion. Cook, stirringfrequently, until the vegetables begin to soften, about 5–7 minutes.
- While the vegetablescook, thoroughly wash the escarole.
- Cut the escarole into 1-inch pieces and set aside.
- Using a heat-safe spoon, push the softened vegetables to the perimeter of the pot, creating a small open space in the center.
- Add the whole garlic cloves to the center of the pot and cook, stirring, until lightly golden and fragrant, about 30–60 seconds.
- Pour the broth into the pot and scrape the bottom to release any browned bits.
- Bring the broth to a gentle simmer.
- Season with salt and pepper, then add the escarole to the pot.
- While the escarole simmers, drain and rinse the beans.
- Once the soup returns to a simmer, add the beans to the stock pot.
- Cook for several minutes, just until the beans are warmedthroughand the escarole is tender.
- Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.
- Serve warm, topped with grated cheese and a drizzle of olive oil.