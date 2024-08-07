Video shows home fire sparked by dog chewing on lithium-ion battery

Newly released footage from the Tulsa Fire Department shows the potential dangers of lithium-ion batteries.

The department shared this warning on X, stating in part “fire departments across the country are seeing lithium ion battery fires.”

Must watch this video to make sure that your family is safe!fire departments across the country are seeing lithium ion battery fires. it's very important to make sure you use, store, charge and dispose of lithium ion batteries, properly.

The video shows footage of a home fire, which started after a dog chewed through a portable lithium-ion battery used for charging cellphones. In the video, you can see the device spark before starting on fire.

The pets seen in the video were unharmed and were able to escape through a dog door, but the fire did cause damage to the home.

Lithium-ion battery fires can happen for a number of reasons, including physical damage, electric damage like overcharging, exposure to extreme temperatures, and product defects, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Lithium-ion batteries, also known as rechargeable batteries, are used in a lot of items including cellphones, laptops, power tools, electric toothbrushes, electric cars, and even some appliances.

These batteries are able to store a lot of energy.

More than 25,000 overheating or fire incidents involving lithium-ion battery consumer products happened over a five-year period, according to a February 2018 report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Officials say it’s important to pay attention to manufacturer guidelines when using lithium-ion batteries.

Other safety tips include storing them out of reach of children and pets, only using approved chargers, and disposing of them properly. Never put these batteries in garbage or recycling bins.

You can find electronic-waste recycling centers by searching online. Most cities and counties have designated centers for recycling these items.