Puppies sickened as FDA learns pet food was contaminated with salmonella

The Food and Drug Administration announced dog food distributed in seven states has been recalled after testing positive for salmonella.

According to the FDA, 2-pound logs of Blue Ridge Beef Puppy Mix distributed between August 6 and August 23 tested positive for salmonella last week. The recalled units have the UPC 854298001696.

The company learned of the problem when a customer's litter of puppies became ill and reported the issue. The seven states the products were distributed to include Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York.

RELATED STORY | Fresh cucumbers sold in 26 states recalled over salmonella risks

Pets with salmonella poisoning can be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Pets who have these symptoms and have consumed the recalled food should be seen by a veterinarian, the FDA said.

The FDA also said there is a risk to humans who may have contacted recalled products and did not properly wash their hands or sanitize surfaces. The FDA says salmonella causes diarrhea, fever and cramps in humans. The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Those who are infected usually do not require any treatment.

The FDA encourages people to wash all bowls and utensils that may have come in contact with the recalled food. Unused products should be destroyed.

RELATED STORY | Kirkland-brand eggs sold at Costco recalled over salmonella concerns