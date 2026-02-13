Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Elevate your Valentine’s Day with homemade chocolate-covered strawberries

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, shows you how to make chocolate-covered strawberries at home. (Scripps News)
Valentine’s Day just isn’t the same without chocolate-covered strawberries.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, shows you how to make them like a pro at home. From melting the chocolate just right to getting that smooth, glossy finish, she walks you through each simple step.

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Ingredients

  • 12-16 strawberries cleaned and dried thoroughly
  • 1 cup dark chocolate chips
  • 2 tsp coconut oil

Instructions:

  • Wash the strawberries and gently pat them completely dry. If you can let them air dry for 2-3 hours, that would be ideal.
  • Leave the green stems on for easy dipping.
  • Place chocolate chips and coconut oil in a double boiler.
  • Heat on low heat until only a few chunks of chocolate remain.
  • Remove from the heat and continue to stir, mixing in the rest of the chocolate until it melts.
  • Hold each strawberry by the stem (or use a fork) to dip it into the melted chocolate, swirling to coat evenly.
  • Let excess chocolate drip back into the pot.
  • If desired, sprinkle with crushed nuts, dust with cocoa powder, or other topping before the chocolate sets.
  • Place the dipped strawberries on a silicone baking mat or parchment-lined baking sheet.
  • Let the chocolate set at room temperature for 10–15 minutes, or refrigerate 5–10 minutes for a faster setting.
  • Arrange the chocolate-covered strawberries on a plate or platter.
  • Serve immediately if possible
