Lego Advent calendars are 20% off today during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale

It’s the final day of Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale, during which Amazon Prime members can score deals of as much as 80% off many products in categories across the online retailer. And while the end of the 48-hour sale draws nearer, there’s still time to grab some tremendous value ahead of the holiday season.

For instance, if your family follows the tradition of giving Advent calendars to count down to Christmas (or if you’re thinking of starting a new custom), the Lego lovers in your bunch would be thrilled to open a new mini fig or accessory on each of the 24 days. And thanks to the Prime Early Access Sale, you can choose between several Lego Advent calendars for less than $40.

Check out some of the best Lego Advent calendars marked down during the Early Access Sale.

This magical Advent calendar includes 334 Lego pieces and is suitable for kids (and adults) aged seven and up.

Behind every door, your recipient will find a surprise Lego toy from the Harry Potter films, including the following mini figures:

Harry Potter

Sirius Black

Moaning Myrtle

Lord Voldemort

Horace Slughorn

Nymphadora Tonks

Neville Longbottom

Every three days, the recipient of this Lego Advent Calendar can create a scene from a different Harry Potter movie.

Of course, they can combine them with their current Harry Potter Lego sets or any other Lego bricks in their collection for uniquely creative play. In addition, a board game they can play once all the doors have been opened is incorporated into the set.

These Lego Advent Calendars have 4.9 stars. Customers who have already purchased them say they make a great Christmas gift for Harry Potter and Lego fans, and that they can be challenging to find.

“Knowing how hard they are to find we purchased them as my daughter loves it no matter what and that makes me happy,” wrote reviewer John Davis.

This Harry Potter Lego Advent Calendar is usually about $45, but during the Prime Early Access Sale, you can get them at 20% off for $36.

Star Wars and Lego fans of all ages will be delighted to receive this 329-piece Advent calendar, perfect for those ages 6 and older. Lego has allowed builders to recreate starships, characters and other parts of the Star Wars universe since 1999. This calendar makes the perfect accompaniment to any collection, large or small.

Behind each door, recipients will be surprised by a Lego toy, including the following Star Wars characters:

C-3PO and R2-D2 (each wearing a festive holiday outfit)

Darth Vader in summer attire

Luke Skywalker

A Clone Trooper Commander

A Snowtrooper

A Battle Droid

A Gonk Droid

The calendar also features 16 mini builds, including an ARC-170 Starfighter, a V-35 Landspeeder and a Moisture Vaporator. In addition, they’ll be able to set up and play out some of their favorite scenes from the Star Wars film series.

And, of course, all of these Lego pieces are compatible with other sets, providing endless hours of creative activity.

Customers have given these Star Wars Lego Advent Calendars 4.9 stars. Those who have already received and reviewed it say it is a good value and that the pieces are even better than last year’s version.

These Star Wars Lego Advent Calendars are usually about $45, but during the Prime Early Access Sale, you can get them for $36 each.

Send your favorite Lego fan on a mission to save the galaxy with this Marvel Advent calendar. This 268-piece set is perfect for any GOTG fan aged 6 and older.

Each of the calendar’s easy-to-open doors holds a Guardians-related Lego toy, including the following mini figs:

Star-Lord

Rocket

Groot

Mantis

Nebula

Drax

In addition, they’ll find the Guardians’ spaceship, a drone, a snowman wearing Thanos’ armor and more.

These Guardians of the Galaxy Lego Advent Calendars have a 4.9-star rating. One reviewer appreciated that the calendar also includes an entertaining game.

“Once we put all the mini figures together, the game was simple to play,” wrote a reviewer named Doshier, who also posted a photo. “Spin the Drexel and collect the eight movie pieces that match the board. Simple and fun.”

These Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendars are typically priced at about $45, but you can grab them for $36 each during the Prime Early Access Sale.

While browsing, check out some of the other Lego Advent Calendars discounted during the sale, such as the following.

The 287-piece Lego City Advent Calendar comes with these favorite Lego City TV character mini figs:

Billy

Maddy

Mr. Produce

Tippy

Raze

There’s also a Santa mini figure and loads of holiday-themed Lego toys. Usually $34.99, this Lego Advent Calendar is on sale for $28.

The 312-piece Lego Friends 2022 Advent Calendar includes three Lego Friends character mini figs as well as Santa and a reindeer. It also provides a gift-filled sleigh and other fun Christmas activities.

With a standard price of $34.99, this Lego Advent Calendar is on sale for $28.

Stock up on the gifts now because the clock is ticking, and the Prime Early Access sale ends soon.

