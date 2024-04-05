Lawsuit targets 'Diddy,' son: 'Apple does not fall far from the tree'

A new lawsuit targeting hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs alleges that his son attacked an employee on a yacht in 2022, and also appears to confirm allegations from other lawsuits recently filed.

The newest lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, names both Sean and Christian Combs as defendants and alleges assault, sexual assault and battery on a young woman who had been working on a ship chartered by the family.

The woman, who says that she grew up loving yachting and built her career on it, has now left the profession after the incident she said happened on the yacht named "Victorious."

Sean has come under fire after a slew of recent lawsuits alleged a range of abuses, including sexual assault, rape and human trafficking. Among the most recent of the lawsuits was one filed by producer Rodney Jones, who noted the yacht as the site where he was sexually assaulted by actor Cuba Gooding Jr.

The newest lawsuit explicitly references the other lawsuits, not only corroborating claims from Jones, but noting that Christian’s behaviors are similar to his father's saying, "Unfortunately, as the saying has it, the apple does not fall far from the tree."

Court documents said, "Defendant Sean Combs … who has also been accused of several acts of sexual assault, rape, sexual violence, and drugging, among other deplorable conduct, is the father of Defendant C. Combs, who has seemingly taken after his father and the family business of reckless partying, drugging others, sexual violence, and other illegal conduct."

The woman who filed the lawsuit said she was 25 years old when she was hired to work on Victorious when Sean chartered it for the 2022 holiday period.

While on board, she was assigned to work the "late shift" which spanned 6 p.m. – 6 a.m. She described that period as "very busy" and noted that the second week on board the ship there was a "significant amount of partying and drug use."

The lawsuit describes the plaintiff as feeling increasingly uncomfortable seeing "suspected sex workers" unconscious on the yacht.

Documents read, "The make-up of the yacht quickly evolved from just defendant S. Combs and his family to include a constant rotation of suspected sex workers and other A-List celebrities such as French Montana and actor Cuba Gooding Jr. Defendant S. Combs turned what was sold as a wholesome family excursion into a hedonistic environment."

According to the lawsuit, Christian, who had been staying nearby the yacht with his brother, came on board on Dec. 28, 2022, saying he wanted to record with Jones. Upon his arrival, the plaintiff says that he immediately demanded tequila shots be poured and pressured her into drinking one.

She felt that the drink may have been spiked, and said "at this point, the mood changed, and things became sinister."

Within moments, the plaintiff said that Christian sexually assaulted her by grabbing private areas of her body. He also allegedly grabbed her arms and forced her to sit next to him, causing bruising.

"Luckily for plaintiff, due to Defendant S. Combs' insistence on Mr. Jones recording everything, Mr. Jones has an audio recording of Defendant C. Combs drugging and sexually assaulting plaintiff."

Shortly after, Christian allegedly cornered the plaintiff inside the yacht's cinema and tried to force her to perform oral sex on him.

The lawsuit accuses the captain of dismissing the stewardess' report of the assault, as well as the same captain accepting a large tip from Sean.

An odd scene described in the lawsuit included a game called "Careesha Please," allegedly played while Hulu was filming onboard. Sean was allegedly dared to expose himself, and the lawsuit claims that he did so, by pulling down his pants while sitting next to his mother.

"S. Combs fostered and encouraged an environment of debauchery. There was always a party atmosphere filled with suspected sex workers, suspected laced alcohol, violence, and sheer disrespect of women and the yacht's crew," the documents allege.

The plaintiff said that she was retaliated against after reporting the attack, and since then has suffered depression, anxiety and panic attacks, an eating disorder and epileptic seizures.

Aaron Dyer, attorney for Chris "King" Combs and Sean "Diddy" Combs made a statement in regards to the allegations.

"This is just another lewd and meritless claim from Tyrone Blackburn — just like what he filed in the Rodney Jones lawsuit, which he still has not served. This complaint is filled with the same kind of manufactured lies and irrelevant facts we've come to expect from Blackburn. This is exactly why the federal judge in New York slapped him two days ago for a 'pattern of behavior' in 'improperly [filing] cases in federal court to garner media attention, embarrass defendants with salacious allegations, and pressure defendants to settle quickly,' and why he was referred to the disciplinary committee in the Southern District of New York. We will be filing a motion to dismiss this outrageous claim," a statement read.

This story was originally published by Lauren Silver at Court TV.

