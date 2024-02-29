Larry David’s statement on the death of Richard Lewis perfectly captures their lifelong friendship

Larry David, longtime friend and collaborator of the late comedian Richard Lewis, shared a statement following Lewis’ death, expressing among other sentiments that he’ll “never forgive [Lewis]” for making him sob.

“Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me,” David said in the statement. “He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him.”

Though the pair were born in the same Brooklyn hospital, they didn’t meet until age 12 at summer camp — where they were “arch-rivals,” Lewis said in a 2015 interview — then reconnected later as young adults coming up in the New York comedy scene.

Lewis, who shared his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis last year, died Tuesday night of a heart attack. He was 76.

Lewis and David worked together on David’s long-running sitcom, “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” on which each play a heightened version of their real-life selves. The series’ final season is currently airing on HBO.

Another of Lewis’ costars on “Curb,” Cheryl Hines, took to social media to share a touching tribute:

He would take time to tell the people he loved what they meant to him. In between takes on Curb, he would tell me how special I was to him and how much he loved me.

To be loved by Richard Lewis. A true gift.

I love you Richard. You will be missed. #RichardLewis pic.twitter.com/7zJzKVPSfH — Cheryl Hines (@CherylHines) February 28, 2024

Lewis became a staple of the New York comedy scene in the 1970s but rose to prominence in the ’80s and ’90s through standup specials and late-night appearances in addition to TV roles.

The National Comedy Center issued a statement on his passing, noting his contributions to the art form and indelible mark on comedy as we know it today. “Richard Lewis was part of a changing of the guard in stand-up history during the 1970s,” said executive director Journey Gunderson, “His work exemplified and anticipated the deeply personal, raw, introspective and yes, neurotic, tone that has come to color so much contemporary comedy.”

Other comedians shared tributes to Lewis on Twitter/X, including Jon Stewart, who pointed out that the pair share the same face:

Sleep well Richard…I’ll try to take good care of our face. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) February 28, 2024

And Steve Martin used Lewis’ own touching words to pay respects to the late comedian:

Larry David’s statement on the death of Richard Lewis perfectly captures their lifelong friendship originally appeared on Simplemost.com