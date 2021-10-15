Lance Bass And His Husband Welcome Twins

Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, officially announced the birth of their twin babies, and the new daddies seem to be (rightly!) smitten. The little ones — one boy and one girl — arrived via surrogate following several years of the couple trying for a baby, including a heartbreaking loss.

Turchin shared photos of the babies’ hospital birth certificates, including prints of their sweet little feet. Alexander James was the first to arrive, at 1:24 p.m., and Violet Betty followed her twin brother just a minute later. Alexander was 18.5 inches long and weighed 4 pounds and 14 ounces. Violet measured 17.5 inches long and weighed 4 pounds and 11 ounces.

Bass wrote on Instagram that he could not express how much love he felt, and Turchin echoed that the twins are “pure perfection” and that both proud papas have full hearts.

Bass and Turchin shared their journey to parenthood with People in June, when they first announced the news that the twins were on the way.

“We went through nine different egg donors, which is rare,” Turchin shared with People. “We got all the way down the path of about to retrieve their eggs. Some just wouldn’t produce enough eggs; some weren’t good genetic matches.”

“When we were pregnant last year, our surrogate miscarried while being pregnant with twins,” Bass revealed to People. “When you fast forward and be like, ‘Oh, what’s the wedding going to be like? Oh, if they’re going to have kids, I’m going to be a grandparent?’ You just automatically put this in your head. And it’s very disappointing when that dream gets popped.”

This time around, they were understandably cautious about getting excited or sharing their news.

“And it kind of sucks because when you find out you’re pregnant, you want to celebrate with your family,” Bass told People. “You start planning their future in your head already, but we were so scared because we didn’t want to go through the pain again of losing them.”

The babies are not the first set of twins in the Turchin-Bass family, as Turchin has a twin sister.

Congratulations to the family!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.