Kylie Kelce inspires next generation of field hockey girls with clinic

As Chiefs and Eagles fans got ready to relive last year’s Super Bowl matchup during Monday Night Football, Kansas City-area female athletes learned new skills from a member of the Kelce family who can hold her own on the turf.

Kylie Kelce, former collegiate field hockey player and wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, hosted a clinic to expose Kansas City girls to the sport she grew up playing.

“Kylie Kelce was here and I thought, I might as well,” said middle schooler Betsy Lowe.

Lowe is a multi-sport athlete who thought adding another game to her résumé could be fun, despite not picking up a stick before.

“Never in my life. Not one time,” she said. “But it was awesome.”

Her reaction is exactly what Kelce hoped would come of the clinic, which was held for girls of all ages — from kindergarten through high school.

“I just love to see the enthusiasm that was here today because it shows there is a market for the sport here in Kansas City, and I am excited to be here and experience it with all of these kids,” Kelce said. “I love nothing more than doing exactly this.”

Between clinic sessions, Kelce discussed her family’s recent increase in attention.

“It’s not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of the camera,” she said. “But at the end of the day, if it creates opportunities like this where we can leverage my network and figure out how to impact a community that has been so, so kind to the entire Kelce family, I am so happy to be able to give back to Kansas City in this way.”

Girls lined up for pictures and autographs from Kelce after the clinic.

She also stayed to play a scrimmage with the coaches and high school players once practice wrapped up.

