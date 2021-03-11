Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts for St. Patrick’s Day

Everyone knows it’s important to wear green on St. Patrick’s Day so you don’t get pinched by a leprechaun, but this year, there’s an even better reason to wear green: You’ll get to nab a free doughnut at Krispy Kreme!

Don your favorite green outfit on March 16 or 17 and then head to your local Krispy Kreme. You’ll receive a free green O’riginal Glazed doughnut just for dressing the part.

The green doughnut is the same as Krispy Kreme’s usual glazed doughnut — just green-colored.

While there, you’ll also find an entire St. Patrick’s Day collection of doughnuts, so you’ll be able to pick up more than just your free one.

Krispy Kreme

The new Luck O’ the Doughnuts Collection includes four new doughnuts, all featuring magical charms for the holiday, like gold coins, shamrocks, a leprechaun hat and even a unicorn!

The Lucky Gold Coin Doughnut is an original glazed doughnut decorated in white and green icing, and sprinkled with gold coins, while the Lucky Sprinkles Doughnut is an original glazed doughnut dipped in green icing and topped with a festive shamrock sprinkle blend.

There’s also the Lucky Leprechaun Doughnut, which is filled with Cookies and Kreme, decorated with icing stripes and topped with a leprechaun hat made of sugar.

Krispy Kreme

Lastly, the Lucky Unicorn Doughnut is an original glazed doughnut filled with Kreme, dipped in white icing and whimsically decorated to resemble a unicorn.

You can order from the Luck O’ the Doughnuts collection individually or try all four in a dozen. You can also keep it simple and get a dozen of the green O’riginal Glazed doughnuts instead.

If you’re in the mood for even more sweet treats this St. Patrick’s Day, M&M’s has new mint ice cream cookie sandwiches that are, of course, green. You can find them in grocery store freezer aisles.

As always, McDonald’s Shamrock Shake has also returned and this year, and the fast-food chain is also offering an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry. Meanwhile, Dairy Queen has brought back the Mint Oreo Blizzard and added a new Mint Chip Shake to the menu.

McDonald's

Will you be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by wearing green and heading to Krispy Kreme for a free doughnut?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.