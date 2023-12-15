Jury reaches verdict in Rudy Giuliani's election defamation case

A jury announced Friday it has reached a verdict in a defamation damages case against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Jurors deliberated for hours Thursday and Friday at Washington's federal courthouse before reaching a verdict.

A judge already ruled that Giuliani defamed Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, when he falsely alleged that they committed ballot fraud during Georgia's 2020 presidential election.

The jury's decision on Friday determines how much Giuliani would have to pay the two women in damages.

Moss and Freeman sought millions of dollars in damages over Giuliani's claims.

Freeman told jurors on Wednesday about the threatening and racist messages she had received. Some of the messages were played for jurors.

In their closing statements, attorneys for the women pointed out that Giuliani has repeated the false statements, even as recently as when speaking to reporters outside the courthouse while the trial was underway.

Giuliani had hinted he would testify in the case. On Wednesday he told reporters "I said the truth will come out; the truth will come out. I didn't say when, so it will come out and it will come out very, very shortly."

Giuliani ultimately decided not to take the stand.

Giuliani's attorney has insisted that he is not fully responsible for the public reaction the two women faced. The attorney said the damages the women are seeking are unfairly high.

The case comes as Giuliani faces other legal entanglements, including charges in Fulton County, Georgia, for his part in the scheme to overturn the 2020 election results there. Giuliani has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has called them politically motivated.

