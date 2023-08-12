Indiana student detained after bringing gun onto school bus

A student in Indianapolis has been detained after bringing a gun onto their school bus.

According to a release sent to parents, a student reported that another student had a gun in their backpack to their bus driver Wednesday morning. The bus was in the parking lot of Break-O-Day Elementary school in Whiteland, Indiana, which is part of the Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation.

The bus driver immediately responded and confiscated the weapon, according to the school corporation.

Clark-Pleasant Police were contacted immediately and responded to the scene of the bus where all students were safe and accounted for. The student has been detained for questioning, according to the schools.

"I believe the students who saw the gun acted tremendously and appropriately by notifying the bus driver," Superintendent Tim Edsell said. "At no point was a threat made. The actions were swift, prompt and appropriate. I applaud the students and the bus driver."

According to Edsell, the student was of "upper-elementary" age. It was not made available if the gun was loaded.

This story was originally published by James Howell Jr.at Scripps News Denver.

