Incarcerated women visit peers' art exhibit

TULSA, Okla. — A group of women incarcerated at Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Center took a field trip to 101 East Archer to see the "On the Inside: Art and Stories by Incarcerated Women" exhibit.

Paintings, poems, and other pieces created by incarcerated women are showcased. These works of art share stories of life experiences, pain, healing, and hope.

One of the women on the field trip, Raven Dennis, is looking forward to only having a little over a week left behind bars.

She says she hopes the visitors sees the human side of the artists.

"We’re not just inmates or just numbers. There’s women who have true pain and true trauma.”

The organization behind the exhibit is Poetic Justice. Executive Director, Ellen Stackable, says the women on the field trip knew many of the featured artists.

"It says to them that they're not forgotten" says Stackable.

At last month's First Friday Art Crawl night, over 1000 visitors came by.

The exhibit will be open until July 31.

