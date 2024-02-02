House Republicans subpoena Trump prosecutor Fani Willis

The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is the lead prosecutor in a criminal case against former President Donald Trump.

The committee, which Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, leads, said it is requesting documents from Willis after receiving claims that she misspent federal funds. Jordan's office said Willis' office used funds intended for the creation of a Center of Youth Empowerment and Gang Prevention to cover for frivolous, unrelated expenses.

Jordan cited a Washington Free Beacon report published on Wednesday that a person in Willis' office fired an employee who was a "whistleblower" for the alleged misspending.

The subpoena, which was obtained by Scripps News' Nathaniel Reed, reportedly follows several voluntary requests for documents from Willis' office.

Willis' office issued a statement in response to the subpoena.

"These false allegations are included in baseless litigation filed by a holdover employee from the previous administration who was terminated for cause. The courts that have ruled found no merit in these claims. We expect the same result in any pending litigation. Any examination of the records of our grant programs will find that they are highly effective and conducted in cooperation with the Department of Justice and in compliance with all Department of Justice requirements," the statement read.

The subpoena comes amid allegations that Willis had an improper relationship with a special prosecutor in her office.

In a public court document aiming to dismiss charges against Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign official charged in the fake electors’ scheme, alleges that Willis was in a "romantic" relationship with lawyer Nathan Wade, who received over $600,000 as a special prosecutor aiding her office's extensive investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn the election.

The document also says that the funds Wade received from the DA's office, sourced from Fulton County funds, were used for extravagant vacations with Willis.

In 2023, Trump and multiple codefendants were charged in a historic racketeering case in Georgia.

