Honda 6-volt Metropolitan ride-on toy only $88 at Walmart.com

It’s not too early to start your holiday gift shopping, and if you have a child, grandchild or another little one in your life whose favorite color is pink, you’ll want to check out this deal.

The bestselling Honda Metropolitan 6-Volt Battery-Powered Ride-On in bubblegum pink is currently rolled back to $88 at Walmart.com, and that includes shipping.

With the scaled-down design of an actual Honda Metropolitan scooter and a 30-pound weight capacity, 1- to 3-year-olds can enjoy safe outdoor fun as they ride around the neighborhood.

The scooter has a 6-Volt rechargeable battery (the charger is included) and is designed to be driven at up to 2.5 miles per hour, making it super fun for toddlers and preschoolers.

It has forward and reverse capability, so kids can go where they want. This ride-on toy is built to last with solid construction, authentic Honda graphics, and realistic details.

This adorable scooter has 4.3 stars, and customers who reviewed the ride-on toy call it cute and fun.

“I purchased this for my daughter and she is absolutely obsessed,” wrote a reviewer named Kat. “It took her some time to get comfortable on it, but now she’s a pro! It doesn’t hurt that it’s absolutely adorable!”

They also say it has a lengthy battery life.

“This scooter is so cute,” wrote a reviewer named Tiffany. “The battery lasts for a long time and my daughter absolutely loves this thing. Seriously, I can’t get her off it. She would probably sleep with it if I let her. I would definitely recommend this to anyone looking for a good way to keep the kiddos entertained.”

You can get the 6-Volt Honda Metropolitan Pink Battery Powered Ride-on for $88 shipped while supplies last (the blue version is already out of stock!), but only if you purchase it online. Then, you can mark one item off your holiday shopping list!

