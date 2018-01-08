Water line break: 49th and Cincinnati

TULSA--Crews are on scene repairing a water line break near 49th and Cincinnati.

Some residents are without water until the break is repaired. It is not clear when the water break will be repaired.

More details as this story comes available.

